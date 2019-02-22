LONDON (AP) — The family of a U.K. teenager who ran away to join the Islamic State group as a minor is begging the British government to help bring her newborn son to Britain.
Shamima Begum’s family wrote Friday to Home Secretary Sajid Javid, asking for his help in bringing her child to Britain, describing the baby boy was a “true innocent.”
Begum was only 15 when she fled east London with two other friends to travel to Syria to marry IS fighters in 2015 at a time when the group’s online recruitment program lured many impressionable young people to its self-proclaimed caliphate.
Begum, now 19, resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and has told reporters she wanted to come home. Her apparent lack of remorse has triggered criticism, and Javid has revoked her citizenship.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Boeing 787 flight reaches 801 mph as a furious jet stream packs record-breaking speeds
- Peter Tork, endearingly offbeat bassist and singer in the Monkees, dies at 77 VIEW
- Rare snow dusts Vegas strip, sticks to LA-area foothills VIEW
- 'I ruined my life. I ruined my future': Two American wives of ISIS militants want to come home
- US: Alabama woman who joined Islamic State is not a citizen