TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Relatives of a Florida woman slain in Costa Rica are suing Airbnb and the resort where she was vacationing when she died.
Carla Stefaniak’s family filed the lawsuit Thursday in Hillsborough County, Florida. The Tampa Bay Times reports the lawsuit says the Villa le Mas resort and Airbnb failed to conduct a background check on a Nicaraguan security guard who was in Costa Rica illegally.
Authorities in the Central American country say the guard killed Stefaniak on Nov. 28 after she returned alone to the apartment she rented through Airbnb.
Airbnb has removed Villa le Mas from its rental properties website. Villa Le Mas’ attorney has said the resort’s owners are cooperating with investigators.
The lawsuit says both companies also failed to alert customers to U.S. State Department warnings about violent crime in Costa Rica.
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.