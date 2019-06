SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The family of a 54-year-old black man fatally shot by a white officer is suing the officer and the city of South Bend, Indiana, where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) is mayor.

Eric Logan’s relatives filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court. It accuses Sgt. Ryan O’Neill of using excessive deadly force when he shot Logan on June 16. The lawsuit also names the city of South Bend as a defendant but does not name Buttigieg.

Prosecutors say O’Neill was responding to a report of a person breaking into cars when he confronted Logan. O’Neill said he shot Logan after he refused orders to drop a knife. The shooting wasn’t recorded because O’Neill didn’t turn his body camera on.

A spokeswoman said the city doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.