CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Mitch and Annika Dworet are members of a small circle no parent wants to join.

Oldest son Nick died in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre and his brother Alex was wounded. They were the only sibling casualties in last February’s shooting. With sibling victims, the Dworets are rare among families affected by modern American school shootings.

Annika Dworet says the Parkland shooting was their “worst nightmare.”

Honoring Nick while nursing Alex’s physical and emotional wounds has become their mission.

They’ve started a charity named for champion swimmer Nick and now speak against the civilian ownership of high-powered, military-style rifles like the killer used.