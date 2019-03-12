OXFORD, Maine (AP) — Maine firefighters are preparing to lay to rest a town fire chief who died after suffering a medical emergency during the funeral of another firefighter.
A procession of firetrucks led fallen Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco from Maine Medical Center in Portland to a funeral home in Lewiston on Monday.
The 63-year-old suffered the emergency and died Sunday as several thousand people gathered to honor Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes.
Barnes was fatally injured in a four-alarm fire earlier this month.
Sacco had served as fire chief in Oxford for the past two years after retiring from the New Gloucester Fire Department.
Longtime friend and New Gloucester Fire Capt. Scott Doyle says Sacco had “one of the biggest hearts.”
The Oxford Fire Department says funeral arrangements are being made.