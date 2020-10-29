CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Former Wyoming U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson is recovering at a Denver-area hospital after suffering a minor stroke earlier this week, his family said.

Simpson, 89, was in good spirits with good vital signs at Swedish Medical Center in the Denver suburb of Englewood, his son, Colin Simpson, told The Cody (Wyoming) Enterprise on Wednesday.

Colin Simpson, a Cody attorney, said his father suffered the stroke on Monday after recently having a blood clot removed from a carotid artery on his left side. He was taken to Cody Regional Hospital, then transferred to Swedish Medical Center on Tuesday.

“Cody Regional did a great job taking care of him,” Colin Simpson said.

Telephone messages for Colin Simpson and to Swedish Medical Center on Thursday were not immediately returned.

Alan Simpson served as a Republican senator from 1979 to 1997. He subsequently taught politics and co-chaired a commission under President Barack Obama to draw up recommendations on how to cut the national debt, which he has long argued is placing an unsustainable burden on younger generations of U.S. citizens.