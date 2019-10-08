MIAMI (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. has settled a federal lawsuit involving a Florida real estate venture.

The Miami Herald reports that Falwell has agreed to pay Gordon Bello an undisclosed amount of money.

Falwell is the president of Liberty University, an evangelical Christian school in Lynchburg, Virginia. Bello is an attorney and legislative aide for the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Bello sued in 2017, claiming he was promised a stake in a South Beach hostel that Falwell purchased in 2013 for $4.7 million. Bello claims he and his father, Miami builder Jett Bello, pitched Falwell on the hostel idea after being introduced by a high school friend of the younger Bello.

Falwell denies promising Gordon Bello anything. Falwell’s lawyers noted Bello never filed any emails, texts or documents suggesting a deal existed.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com