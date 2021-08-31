SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Facts about the wildfire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe, as of Tuesday, at the California-Nevada border:
— Fire name: Caldor Fire, after the road where it started on Aug. 14 near the community of Grizzly Flat, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from Lake Tahoe.
— Fire size: 299 square miles (774 square kilometers), as of 7 a.m.
— Firefighting personnel: 3,904.
— Helicopters dumping water and retardant: 25
— Airplane tankers: Numerous, used as smoky conditions allow.
— Fire engines: 415.
— Bulldozers used to create fire lines: 92.
— Water hauling tenders: 74.
— Structures destroyed: 669, including 486 homes, though the count is ongoing as conditions allow assessments.
— Structures damaged: 40, count also ongoing.
Source: California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection