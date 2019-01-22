ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police are investigating the apparent sexual assault of woman that was livestreamed on Facebook.

It happened on the crowded dance floor of the Opera Atlanta nightclub, where the woman livestreamed herself dancing Saturday night. Later, she can be seen shouting for help in a slurred voice, repeatedly screaming “somebody help me” and “stop” with tears rolling down her face as she continued to record and post the video in real time.

A police statement says the Special Victims Unit is investigating. The woman posted Monday that the suspect has been identified.

An Opera Atlanta statement says it has provided police with “everything requested” and will support the investigation any way it can.

Some entertainers, including EDM star Zedd, announced they’re canceling or moving their upcoming shows.