COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A small plane crashed in a parking lot near an industrial plant east of Atlanta on Thursday evening, sending a plume of black smoke overhead, authorities and local news reports said.

Local reports cited police as saying it appeared no one aboard the plane survived. But federal authorities said they couldn’t immediately identify the plane and had no information about its occupant or occupants. There was no immediate reports of any injuries to anyone on the ground.

Covington police told local reporters the aircraft crashed in an isolated parking lot near an industrial plant just off Interstate 20, a major east-west artery in Georgia. That community about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of downtown Atlanta.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash happened near an industrial building around 7 p.m.

“We don’t have additional information at this time,” said the FAA statement emailed by one of its spokespeople. It said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The FAA added that more details would be released later after investigtators verify the plane’s registration number at the scene.

News outlet WSB TV cited Covington police as saying it appeared no one survived aboard the aircraft though it wasn’t immediately known who or how many were aboard. It said the plane came down about 300 yards (meters) from an industrial facility into four empty tractor-trailers. A Covington police captain, Ken Malcom, told the news outlet that authorities did not immediately confirm where the plane was flying from.