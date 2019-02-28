OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) — As he weighs launching another presidential campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden is publicly highlighting his relationships with Republicans, a move that risks alienating Democratic primary voters.
At a foreign policy forum in Nebraska with former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel on Thursday, Biden hailed “the character, integrity and humanity” of the former GOP senator. He also referred to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as “a good guy.”
But Biden’s cross-aisle friendliness also sparked blowback after he praised Vice President Mike Pence, calling him a “decent guy.” Democratic activist Cynthia Nixon tweeted that Biden had complimented “America’s most anti-LGBT elected leader.”
Biden said he had been talking about Pence being met with “dead silence” by the international community at a Munich security conference and agreed there was “nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights.”
