BEIJING (AP) — An explosion Friday evening at a gas factory in central China killed two people and left 12 unaccounted for, state media said.

Xinhua news agency said the rescue was continuing late into the night, citing the emergency management bureau of the city of Sanmenxia, which administers Yima, the city in Henan province where the blast occurred. Xinhua said 18 people had serious injuries.

Windows were shattered within 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) of the blast, and some doors inside buildings were toppled.

The report said the explosion occurred in the air separation unit at the Yima gas factory of the Henan Coal Gas (Group) Co., Ltd. But the report said the blast did not occur in the gas tank areas, and all production has been stopped.

China experiences frequent industrial accidents despite orders from the central government to improve safety at factories, power plants and mines.

More than 60 people died in March in a chemical plant explosion in eastern Jiangsu province.

Among the worst accidents was a massive 2015 explosion at a chemical warehouse in the port city of Tianjin that killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers. That blast was blamed on illegal construction and unsafe storage of volatile materials.