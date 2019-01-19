ATLANTA (AP) — A collection of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s papers on display in Atlanta provides insight into the slain civil rights leader’s thought processes as he drafted some of his most well-known speeches and notable sermons.

“The Meaning of Hope: The Best of the Morehouse College Martin Luther King, Jr. Collection” is set to open Saturday at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.

It gives visitors a chance to pore over drafts of King’s most well-known speeches and notable sermons, among other documents. A new metal sculpture featuring King’s words hangs on the wall just outside to the Voice to the Voiceless gallery where the papers are displayed.

Also included in the exhibition are King’s school transcripts and briefcase – items intended to help humanize King.