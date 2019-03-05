COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former truck driver has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping tankers of toxic waste near South Carolina’s only national park.
The State reports 44-year-old Michael Greene admitted on Monday to repeatedly dumping the chemicals in 2017 in the Wateree River drainage basin, which flows past Congaree National Park. Assistant U.S. Attorney Winston Holliday says Green dumped leachate, the polluted water that forms in landfills, and that it contained lead and mercury as well as other chemicals that sicken humans, such as cadmium, chromium and selenium.
Greene’s former employer, A&D Environmental, has said he acted without its knowledge.
Greene said he was “trying to save time” and didn’t think his actions hurt the environment, and that he wouldn’t do it again.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fire broke out aboard Seattle-based icebreaker when it was in one of Earth's most remote spots
- Over 1,500 turtles found inside luggage in Philippines VIEW
- Amid Mardi Gras joy, tears for bicyclists killed in traffic VIEW
- McConnell: Enough Senate votes to reject Trump's wall move
It’s unclear when Greene will be sentenced.
___
Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com