CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Former soldier David Hurley was sworn in as Australia’s governor-general on Monday, a day before Parliament resumes for the first time since the May election.

Hurley represents the Queen Elizabeth II, who is Australia’s constitution head of state.

Hurley was most recently the British monarch’s representative in New South Wales when he spent five years as state governor based in Sydney.

He will officiate on Tuesday when Parliament resumes for the first time since Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government was elected to a third three-year term on May 18.

Hurley replaced Peter Cosgrove who held the position since 2014. Both are former chiefs of the Australian Defense Force.