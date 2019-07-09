VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A former assistant diving coach at a northwest Indiana high school has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to having sex with two 15-year-old female students and keeping partially nude photographs of each girl on his cellphone.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 20-year-old Jatwone London of Portage also was sentenced Tuesday in Porter County to serve one year on home detention upon his release from prison and spend another year on formal probation. The ex-Portage High School coach also will be required to register as a sex offender, undergo sex offender treatment and have no contact with the girls.

London was charged last year . A civil lawsuit says the district failed to protect one of the female students from him, but the district denies the allegations.

