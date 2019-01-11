PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia police officer was ordered to serve 3 to 12 months in county jail for killing a man while drag racing with another officer two years ago.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Adam Soto fought back tears Friday while begging for forgiveness from the victim’s family during his sentencing.
Soto, who was fired shortly after the Jan. 31, 2017, crash, pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of homicide by vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Authorities say Soto was speeding near a high school when he hit 50-year-old Daniel Dimitri.
Soto was granted work release to be able to provide for his wife and 2-month-old child, meaning he can leave jail to work. The judge ordered Soto to turn himself in Feb. 8 to begin serving his sentence.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com