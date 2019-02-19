PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia police officer has been arrested on allegations that he sexually assaulted male witnesses and suspects over more than a decade.
A spokesman for the Philadelphia District Attorney confirmed that 52-year-old Philip Nordo was arrested Tuesday morning and was scheduled to be arraigned in the multi-count grand jury presentment Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities allege that Nordo used his position to intimidate and groom male suspects and witnesses into sexual encounters. The heavily redacted presentment contains roughly 35 charges related to three victims including rape, stalking and sexual assault.
Nordo was fired in 2017 after an allegation was received that he improperly paid a witness and had fraternized with people connected to criminal conduct.
A phone call to an attorney previously listed for Nordo was not immediately returned Tuesday.