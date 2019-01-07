NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos is due to report to prison Tuesday to begin serving his four-year and three-month prison term for a corruption conviction.
Skelos, a 70-year-old Republican, is expected to report to the federal prison at Otisville, New York, by mid-afternoon.
The prison has a medium security facility and an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp.
His son, Adam, will report to the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, to begin serving his four-year sentence.
Skelos and his son were convicted in July on charges of extortion, wire fraud and bribery.
They report to prison while Democrat Sheldon Silver — the former state Assembly Speaker — remains free while he appeals his corruption trial conviction and seven-year prison sentence.
Skelos and Silver were arrested in separate cases in early 2015.