ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former correctional officer has been sentenced to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to bribery and conspiracy, marking the end of a two-year investigation into corruption inside Maryland’s prisons.

Phillipe Jordan Jr. was sentenced Friday. Prosecutor Emmet Davitt announced Monday that all but three and a half years of his 10-year term was suspended, and he’ll also need to complete five years of supervised probation.

Jordan was arrested in October 2017, shortly after prosecutors say he met with the twin sister of an inmate incarcerated at the Jessup Correctional Institution and received a $2,000 bribe to smuggle in heroin, synthetic marijuana and nine cellphones.

A total of 18 people including another former correctional officer pleaded guilty as a result of the investigation.