ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — An ex-CIA officer charged with conspiring to deliver secrets to China is scheduled to enter a plea.

A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for 54-year-old Jerry Chun Shing Lee in federal court in Alexandria.

Lee pleaded not guilty last year to charges of conspiring to deliver defense information to a foreign government. The indictment alleges that Lee met in 2010 with Chinese intelligence officers who promised to take care of him for life financially if he cooperated. The indictment states that Lee traveled to China in 2012 and was subsequently found with top secret information in his luggage, including the real names of CIA assets.

Since he was arrested in January 2018, the case has proceeded largely in secrecy.

Lee is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Hong Kong.