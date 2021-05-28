CINCINNATI (AP) — A former campaign manager for a veteran member of Congress pleaded guilty Friday to two federal counts in a case alleging he stole more than $1.4 million from the campaign.

Prosecutors have agreed not to seek a prison sentence longer than 32 months for Jamie Schwartz, 41, on the charges of wire fraud and falsification of records. He has expressed remorse and agreed to pay back the embezzled money. He admitted embezzling it during 2011-2019 while working for the campaigns of Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Cincinnati.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black didn’t immediately set a sentencing date.

A message for comment was emailed to Chabot’s campaign office Friday without immediate response. Chabot’s attorney said in 2019 that he had been the victim of “financial malfeasance.”

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Schwartz has to pay back a total $1,420,475. That amount was updated at Friday’s hearing and was about $20,000 higher than in earlier court documents.

.Chabot is serving his 13th U.S. House term.