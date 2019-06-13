DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The ex-brother-in-law of former Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has been convicted of two counts of rape and other charges.

The Norfolk district attorney says 67-year-old Bernard Sigh was convicted Thursday by a state court after about a day of deliberations.

Sigh, of Milton, faces 20 years in prison on each of the rape convictions at sentencing scheduled for June 24.

Sigh was also convicted of kidnapping, stalking, violating a restraining order and witness intimidation.

The relationship between Sigh and the former governor made news in 2014.

Patrick, who was still in office, fired the head of the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board in part because she questioned why Sigh wasn’t required to register for a 1993 spousal rape conviction in California.