Ravi Zacharias, a towering Indian American evangelist who helped legions worldwide believe in Christianity through a ministry focused on open questioning and truth-seeking, led a double life that included extorting dozens of massage therapists for sexual attention — including multiple women who accused him of sexual aggression and one who accused him of rape, according to an independent report released Thursday.

The report, commissioned by the global Ravi Zacharias International Ministries, is a shameful coda to the career of the late minister, whose books and radio programs have been a staple of evangelical Christian media for decades. Zacharias died in May of cancer at age 74, after spending several years aggressively denying sexual misconduct allegations made in 2017 by Lori Anne Thompson, a former follower, and her husband, Brad, and portraying them as extortionists.

The RZIM board, which is accountable for a ministry operating in 15 countries and with nearly 300 staffers, issued a four-page response to the report that was dramatically contrite. The board apologized to staff who had questioned Zacharias and were rebuffed or punished, and to the Thompsons for the years that “they were slandered … and their suffering was greatly prolonged and intensified.” As recently as the fall, the board had issued statements minimizing new allegations.

The ministry, which has employed Zacharias’ wife and his three children and is now led by his daughter, said through the board statement that it has hired prominent victim advocate Rachael Denhollander and an independent firm to help it completely investigate its structures, look for other possible victims and consider how to make restitution.

“We confess that there has been pride and arrogance in our hearts, and we are committed to the ongoing process of repentance. Both for what Ravi did and for all of the ways that we have fallen short, we are so sorry. As an organization, we understand that we have no right to forgiveness and that even if forgiveness is possible, it may take time,” the statement said.

The report was commissioned after media reports last fall quoted three anonymous massage therapists as saying that Zacharias, a best-selling author whose memorial service in the spring was attended by Vice President Mike Pence and watched by more than a million people, sexually harassed and grabbed them at spas with which he was affiliated, located not far from RZIM headquarters near Atlanta. The law firm working on the report, Miller & Martin, was told that it could investigate other misconduct, and it touched on the 2017 allegations by the Thompsons.

However, it found multiple additional spa employees who said Zacharias would expose himself and grab their breasts or crotches. One said Zacharias and she had sex and described it as rape, the report said. His phones had 200 photos of young women, including some who were naked.

Multiple witnesses in the report, none of whom were named, described Zacharias as using a familiar pattern of asking about their family history, financial and spiritual situations, and then initiating sexual contact.

The woman who accused Zacharias of rape “reported that he made her pray with him to thank God for the ‘opportunity’ they both received,” the report said. “She said he called her his ‘reward’ for living a life of service to God, and he referenced the ‘godly men’ in the Bible with more than one wife. She said he warned her not ever to speak out against him or she would be responsible for the ‘millions of souls’ whose salvation would be lost if his reputation was damaged.”