PARIS (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has ordered France to pay 15,000 euros ($17,000) to an Afghan migrant for failing to protect him when, as a 12-year-old, he lived alone in a makeshift migrant camp in Calais.
Thursday’s decision is limited to the case of Jamil Khan, who spent six months in the squalid camp, one of scores of unaccompanied minors there.
Khan sneaked across the English Channel in March 2016 and now lives in Birmingham.
The Strasbourg court said that it wasn’t convinced the French government did all it could to care for and protect the child, as a court had ordered after a lawyers’ group filed a complaint on his behalf.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Racist,' 'con man': Cohen assails Trump before Congress VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Man who saved Girl Scouts from the cold by buying $500 worth of cookies is arrested on fentanyl, heroin charges
- How 90,000 seized vodka bottles for North Korea help explain why Trump is so optimistic about his summit with Kim Jong Un
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
The court ruled authorities had breached Europe’s human rights convention forbidding inhuman or degrading treatment.