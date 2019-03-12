BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A leader of the main center-right group in the European Parliament says that a meeting with Hungary’s prime minister has not resolved the issues that could lead to the expulsion of Hungary’s Fidesz party from the bloc.
Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party, says that while a meeting Tuesday in Budapest with Prime Minister Viktor Orban had a “constructive atmosphere,” the EPP will still discuss Fidesz’s status in the group.
Weber welcomed the Hungarian government’s decision to end an advertising campaign criticizing the European Union’s migration policies, but reiterated his call for Orban to apologize for the campaign and “for the burden and for the problems he was creating” for the EPP.
Orban’s office did not issue any statements about the meeting with Weber.
