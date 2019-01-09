BRUSSELS (AP) — A key European Union legislative group has lambasted the approach of U.S. President Trump to trans-Atlantic relations and is warning that the divisions it creates will only embolden global rivals.

In a letter to be sent to members the of U.S. Congress on Wednesday, the delegation for U.S. relations criticized “the increasingly harmful approach from the White House” and decries the demotion of the EU ambassador to the U.S. in the largely ceremonial Diplomatic List of Precedence to “the bottom of the list.”

In the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, the delegation pleads that both sides “not undermine each other” since it plays “into the hands of rival global powers.”

Trans-Atlantic relations have steadily worsened since Trump became president two years ago.