BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission has issued a formal rebuttal to accusations by the Hungarian government that the EU is promoting mass migration.
EU spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Thursday that “the Hungarian government campaign distorts the truth and seeks to paint a dark picture of a secret plot to drive more migration to Europe.”
In a point-by-point statement, the commission insists it is not planning to introduce mandatory resettlement quotas and it is working hard to defeat human trafficking.
Andreeva said Hungarian citizens “deserve fact not fiction.”
In the election campaign of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Hungarian government sent citizens a letter from the prime minister that warns “the Brussels bureaucrats want to break the resistance of countries opposed to immigration.”
The dispute comes three months ahead of the European elections.