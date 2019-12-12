By
The Associated Press
EU chief Michel says summit leaders reach deal on climate neutrality by 2050.
The Associated Press
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ring camera installed in a children's room for 'peace of mind' is hacked, 8-year-old daughter harassed
- President Trump mocks 16-year-old Greta Thunberg a day after she is named Time's Person of the Year
- Rep. Matt Gaetz, who has a 2008 DUI arrest, brings up Hunter Biden's past drug use in impeachment hearing
- UK's Johnson claims Brexit mandate as Tories secure majority VIEW
- Chile: Plane that vanished en route to Antarctica found VIEW