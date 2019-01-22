Share story

By
The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and African Union are committing to work closely with Congo’s president-elect Felix Tshisekedi, backing off reservations about the disputed vote.

They urge him to heal divisions in the turbulent central African country.

Speaking after a meeting of EU-AU ministers, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini says “the task facing the new president contains major challenges.”

She says “all of this requires … that he engage in a dialogue inside the country as well as abroad.”

Rwandan Foreign Minister Richard Sezibera says the AU commits to work with Congo’s people “to continue to surmount the challenges that may remain.”

Congo’s Constitutional Court refused runner-up Martin Fayulu’s request for a recount and reaffirmed Tshisekedi’s win, despite leaked data from the electoral commission showing Fayulu won.

