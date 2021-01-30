MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The bands Rick Estrin & the Nightcats and Sugar Ray & the Bluetones have each received five nominations for the annual Blues Music Awards.

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, The Blues Foundation released Thursday its list of nominees for the awards, which will be held online on June 6. The awards, which honor blues music recordings, performances and songwriting, are in their 42nd year.

Rick Estrin & the Nightcats and Sugar Ray & the Bluetones are nominated in the band of the year category, along with Anthony Geraci’s Boston Blues Allstars, John Németh & the Blue Dreamers, and Southern Avenue.

Estrin is vying for the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award against last year’s winner Sugaray Rayford, Lil’ Ed Williams, Shemekia Copeland, and John Nemeth.

Copeland is also nominated in the contemporary blues album, contemporary female blues artist and album of the year categories.

Others nominated include Dion, Robert Cray, Samantha Fish, Bettye LaVette, William Bell, Bobby Rush and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, who won five awards last year.

The awards will be livestreamed on The Blues Foundation’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, at no charge.