NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the estate of Jeffrey Epstein want to set up a fund to compensate women who have accused him of sexual abuse.

The estate filed papers Thursday in the U.S. Virgin Islands asking a court there to approve the voluntary claims program.

They say that it would be managed by Kenneth Feinberg, a mediator known for administering payouts in other high-profile civil cases.

The 66-year-old Epstein killed himself in his New York City prison cell in August after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

The wealthy financier had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

Feinberg said that if the fund is approved, the accusers could begin receiving payments early next year.