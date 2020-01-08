SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Envoys from 15 countries including the United States are visiting Indian-controlled Kashmir starting Thursday for two days, the first by New Delhi-based diplomats since India stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status and imposed a harsh crackdown in early August.

The diplomats are expected to meet civil society members and government officials during their visit to Srinagar and Jammu, officials said. Details are not immediately available, but they are expected to receive a briefing on the security situation from various agencies.

In October, a group of European Parliament members had visited the disputed Kashmir region.

The Press Trust of India news agency said diplomats representing Bangladesh, Vietnam, Norway, the Maldives, South Korea, Morocco and Nigeria will also be part of the new delegation.

In August, the Indian government ended the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir. It was accompanied by a harsh crackdown, with New Delhi sending tens of thousands of additional troops to the already heavily militarized region, imposing a sweeping curfew, arresting thousands and cutting virtually all communications.

Authorities have since eased several restrictions, lifting roadblocks and restoring landlines and cellphone services. The internet service is yet to be restored in the Kashmir valley.

They have encouraged students to return to school and businesses to reopen, but top political leaders from the region continue to be under arrest or detention.