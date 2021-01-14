The entire National Mall will be closed for Inauguration Day, accessible only by media and security personnel, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security issues.

The extraordinary closure is the latest in a series of security measures to harden the city against the type of violence that rocked the Capitol on Jan. 6. Local and federal officials had already established a downtown security zone and called up more than 20,000 National Guard troops to protect the presidential swearing in on Jan. 20.

The move is significant because the Mall has been the traditional site where much of the general public has gathered to view the inauguration at the Capitol in person and on large jumbotrons.

“That means no one will be able to get into the Mall,” one of the officials said. “I would think about it as if you are going to watch, you are not going to be able to see anything. You would maybe be able to see the top of the Capitol.”

Washington area officials have warned the public to stay away from the District in the week leading up to the inauguration as right-wing groups plan armed protests on Sunday and Inauguration Day, and threats of violence have surfaced on social media.

Metro said Wednesday it will close 13 rail stations within the downtown security perimeter and alter bus routes in the area. Airbnb also announced it would cancel and block reservations in the D.C. area in the days leading up to the inauguration.