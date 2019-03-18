WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Department of Transportation worker who posted a tweet from the agency’s official Twitter account criticizing President Donald Trump is no longer employed by the department, the agency said.

The tweet on Sunday came in response to a tweet from Trump that criticized Fox News weekend anchors and asked whether they had been trained at CNN, a network that the president frequently derides, the Wichita Eagle reported.

The tweet from the agency’s account called Trump a “delusional communist.”

“You know it’s communist countries that try to control media, right?” the rest of the tweet read. The tweet was posted at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday and had been deleted by 3:50 p.m.

Julie Lorenz, the state’s transportation secretary, said the tweet does not reflect the views of the agency or the administration of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Lorenz said the tweet was “an unacceptable use of state communication tools.”

Lorenz hasn’t revealed the name of the former employee responsible for the tweet or specified if the worker resigned or was fired.

The White House did not immediately reply to an Associated Press request for comment.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com