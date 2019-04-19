MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is wishing “happy Passover” to Jews commemorating the holiday in her home state of Minnesota and around the world.

Omar is a Somali American and one of the first Muslims elected to Congress. She’s been criticized for remarks in recent months on Israel, Jewish influence in Washington, and 9/11 that have drawn accusations of anti-Semitism and insensitivity. She says criticizing the Israeli government is not anti-Semitic.

In a tweet Friday, Omar said, “The story of Passover has resonated with and given hope to so many Jewish families in times of oppression.”

She also gave a traditional Hebrew Passover greeting.

Omar says she’s faced increased death threats since President Donald Trump spread a video that purports to show her being dismissive of the 2001 terrorist attacks.