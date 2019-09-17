FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts mayor facing multiple federal corruption charges is confronting a new challenge — surviving a preliminary election.

Jasiel Correia is on Tuesday’s Fall River mayoral ballot along with Paul Coogan and Erica Scott-Pacheco. The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The 27-year-old Correia pleaded not guilty this month to extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies. He’s also pleaded not guilty to federal charges he defrauded investors in a smartphone app he was developing.

The city council last week voted to remove Correia temporarily from office. But Correia has refused to leave, saying the council lacks the authority.

Coogan is a two-time school committee member. Scott-Pacheco is a community advocate.