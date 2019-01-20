COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is making her first trip to early voting South Carolina since launching her exploratory bid for a possible 2020 presidential run.
Warren’s organization tells The Associated Press on Sunday that she is planning to visit Columbia on Wednesday for an organizing event at Columbia College.
Warren has been visiting the early presidential primary and caucus states of New Hampshire and Iowa since launching her exploratory effort last month, becoming the first of the better-known national Democratic presidential prospects to do so.
During the 2018 midterm elections, Warren aimed to maintain visibility among South Carolina voters, signing on to fundraising emails sent out by the state Democratic Party and sending a staffer to run the state party’s communications efforts.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Democrats reject, conservatives deride Trump's 'non-starter' of a border wall deal
- Students in 'MAGA' hats mock Native American after rally VIEW
- As Democrats vow to investigate Trump, Mueller's office issues rare statement rebuking Cohen report
- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is mulling an independent run for president in 2020
- Call for political action after Laquan McDonald cases
___
Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.