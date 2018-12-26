POWELL, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says an elephant born three weeks ago has died.
The zoo says the female Asian elephant died Wednesday after a sudden illness.
The zoo’s veterinary team says that the elephant appeared sluggish Wednesday morning and was found to have an infection. The team gave her fluids, antibiotics and blood plasma from her mother.
She initially seemed to rebound but then her health declined again.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump pick for acting defense secretary brings a knack for complex issues honed at UW, Boeing
- Lewinsky storms offstage after 'off limits' Clinton question
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump confuses, misleads on border wall
- Video shows moment of Clooney crash, actor thrown in air VIEW
- U.S. border officials order medical checks after second child's death
The zoo had not yet named the elephant who was born on Dec. 6. It was the first elephant birth at the zoo in almost 10 years.
The elephant was born to a 31-year-old Asian elephant named Phoebe who was artificially inseminated with sperm from two elephants, one at the Columbus zoo and one at another zoo.