RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrats and Republicans have nominated members for a reconstituted North Carolina elections board tasked with resolving the nation’s last undecided congressional election.

The state parties’ leaders this week each provided four nominees to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who makes the appointments. There will be three Democrats and two Republicans on the board.

A new law creates the five-member board Jan. 31 that succeeds a nine-member board struck down by a court as unconstitutional.

The new board will decide if Republican Mark Harris won the 9th District race in November or it could order a new election because of absentee ballot irregularities.

Missing from the Democrats’ nominees is Josh Malcolm, chairman of the previous board. Malcolm told The Charlotte Observer on Thursday he decided it was best he not serve.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com