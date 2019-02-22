NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman are asking for a new trial in light of what they say was jury misconduct during his drug conspiracy trial.
Guzman’s defense team said Friday it plans to request an evidentiary hearing “to determine the extent of the misconduct.”
The filing came two days after VICE News reported that several jurors improperly followed media accounts of the three-month trial despite a federal judge’s repeated instructions to avoid press coverage of the proceedings.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn declined to comment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Boeing 787 flight reaches 801 mph as a furious jet stream packs record-breaking speeds
- Peter Tork, endearingly offbeat bassist and singer in the Monkees, dies at 77 VIEW
- Rare snow dusts Vegas strip, sticks to LA-area foothills VIEW
- 'I ruined my life. I ruined my future': Two American wives of ISIS militants want to come home
- US: Alabama woman who joined Islamic State is not a citizen
Guzman was convicted last week of murder conspiracy and drug-trafficking charges. He faces life in prison at his June sentencing.
His attorneys also asked for an additional month to prepare their motion for new trial based on the jury misconduct allegations.