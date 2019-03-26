NEW YORK (AP) — Defense attorneys say the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo should get a new trial because jurors improperly followed media coverage of the sensational drug conspiracy case.

Joaquin Guzman’s (hwah-KEEN’ goos-MAHN’) defense team said in court filings Tuesday that jury misconduct denied him the right to a fair trial.

Guzman was convicted last month of murder conspiracy and drug-trafficking charges.

The defense request cites a Vice News report that at least five jurors followed media reports and Twitter feeds during the three-month trial.

That report says jurors also were aware of potentially prejudicial claims that had been excluded from the trial.

The defense is asking the judge to hold a hearing and grant a new trial.

The U.S. attorney’s office is declining to comment.

Guzman faces life in prison at his June sentencing.