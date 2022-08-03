HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — An eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois, Illinois State Police announced Wednesday.

)Thomas Dobosz, 32, of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died, police said.

He was driving a a Chevrolet full-size van carrying his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, and five children ages 5 to 13 when it collided with a car around 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Chicago, police have said.

Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, Illinois, was driving an Acura TSX luxury sedan and also died, police said.

Fernandez was driving in the wrong direction “for unknown reasons” before striking the van in the westbound lanes of I-90, police said, adding that both vehicles were “engulfed in flames.”