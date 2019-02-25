SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is defending his country’s widely-criticized human rights record and warning the countries of Europe not to lecture the Arab world.
Speaking after an EU-Arab League summit Monday, El-Sissi said: “You are not going to teach us about humanity.”
He told reporters in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh that Europeans “have your rules ethic and values. We respect yours. You should respect ours.”
El-Sissi says that Europe is prosperous while many Arab countries struggle simply to prevent conflicts. He was applauded by local media after his remarks.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston VIEW
- Fire deaths rise to 71 ahead of Trump's California visit WATCH
- In war, as with California wildfires, heroism lives next to horror
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
EU leaders have avoided publicly criticizing Egypt even amid an unprecedented crackdown on dissent and a recent spike in executions.