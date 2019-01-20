CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian security forces say they’ve killed 14 militants and seized a ton of explosives in an operation in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.
They said on Sunday that their offensive involved clashes with Islamic militants in desert areas outside the city of el-Arish, adding that the extremists had intended to plant roadside bombs in areas between there and the cities of Rafah and Sheikh Zuweyid.
Other weapons caches including explosives were found in the more central Sinai Jabal al-Halal mountain area.
The officials spoke anonymously as they weren’t authorized to brief reporters.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Students in 'MAGA' hats mock Native American after rally VIEW
- Democrats reject, conservatives deride Trump's 'non-starter' of a border wall deal
- As Democrats vow to investigate Trump, Mueller's office issues rare statement rebuking Cohen report
- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is mulling an independent run for president in 2020
- Call for political action after Laquan McDonald cases
The army has been battling extremist insurgents led Islamic State militants in north Sinai for years. The area is off limits for journalists, diplomats and other observers so information from there cannot be independently verified.