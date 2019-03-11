CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says three troops and 46 suspected Islamic militants have been killed in recent days in the northern and central Sinai Peninsula.

There were no details on the circumstances that led to the casualties in Sinai.

The military also said in its statement on Monday that Egyptian forces destroyed 15 hideouts, and dismantled 204 explosive devices. Troops also found weapons caches, including explosives, in Sinai, the Western Desert and southern Egypt.

Egypt regularly boasts of successes in the battle to defeat an Islamic State affiliate based in northern Sinai but those claims can’t be independently verified since access to the area is heavily restricted.

Last year, Egypt launched a nationwide operation against IS militants.