CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have detained and expelled a New York Times journalist upon his arrival at Cairo international airport, the latest move in the country’s crackdown on free speech and the media.
The newspaper reports Wednesday that security officials held former Cairo bureau chief David Kirkpatrick for seven hours without food or water after confiscating his mobile phone, before sending him back on a flight to London on Tuesday.
Egypt under general-turned-president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has launched an unprecedented assault on Egyptian journalists in recent years, imprisoning dozens and occasionally expelling some foreign journalists.
Photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zaid, known as “Shawkan,” is the most prominent among them. A court ordered his release in September after he served five years, but he remains behind bars as his release, possibly this week, is processed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Obama quietly gives advice to 2020 Democrats, but no endorsement
- Coalition of states sues Trump over national-emergency declaration to build border wall
- He threw away a napkin at a hockey game. It was used to charge him in a 1993 murder.
- Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95