WASHINGTON (AP) — Ecuador says that it was not unfairly targeting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange when it revoked his asylum last week.

Ecuadorean Foreign Minister José Valencia said that Assange’s behavior was “undeserving, disrespectful” and pointed to a video published by El País newspaper.

The short video with no audio appears to show Assange arguing with an official inside the Ecuadorean embassy in London.

“An image is worth a thousand words, and there are several images,” Valencia said.

Jennifer Robinson, a lawyer representing Assange, alleged that Ecuador’s government has spread lies about his behavior inside its embassy.

Valencia spoke to The Associated Press during a five-day visit to Washington with President Lenín Moreno.

Neither will be having meetings with officials from the Trump administration.