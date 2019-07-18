QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A lesbian couple has married in Ecuador in the first same-sex wedding since a landmark ruling last month by the country’s highest court.

Michelle Avilés and Alexandra Chávez were wed Thursday at the civil registry office in the coastal city of Guayaquil. They say they will have a party to celebrate the occasion in November.

Avilés says she knows that some people disapprove of gay weddings, but that she and Chávez have a normal life like anyone else.

Civil registry official Andrea Albán oversaw the wedding and said several other same-sex couples are preparing to get married.

In June, Ecuador’s Constitutional Court granted two gay couples the right to marry following a lengthy legal battle.

About a half dozen Latin American nations have approved same-sex marriage.