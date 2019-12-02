PRAGUE, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a magnitude 3.8 earthquake in Oklahoma near Prague, where a magnitude 5.7 quake struck eight years ago.

Prague City Manager Jim Greff says there are no reports of injury or damage from the quake recorded at 6:12 a.m. Monday about 43 miles (70 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City. The quake was reportedly felt 91 miles (150 kilometers) away in Bartlesville.

Geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.

Greff said the quake “brings back memories” of the November 2011 quake, the strongest in recorded state history until a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near Pawnee in 2016.

Many of the thousands of earthquakes in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production.